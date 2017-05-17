OPP arrest man wanted of weapons charges after week-long search
HURON TOWNSHIP, Ont. — A man who was the subject of a week-long provincial police search is to appear in court Thursday facing a number weapons charges.
Police say the 29-year-old was arrested Wednesday without incident at a farm in Huron Township, Ont.
They say Glenn O'Neill is charged with four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and two counts of possessing a weapon.
Police cordoned off and searched two farms about 130 kilometres north of London, Ont., last Thursday during the search for O'Neill.
OPP Const. Kevin Martin says he is being held for a bail hearing.
