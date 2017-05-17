OPP arrest man wanted of weapons charges after week-long search

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ont. — A man who was the subject of a week-long provincial police search is to appear in court Thursday facing a number weapons charges.

Police say the 29-year-old was arrested Wednesday without incident at a farm in Huron Township, Ont.

They say Glenn O'Neill is charged with four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and two counts of possessing a weapon.

Police cordoned off and searched two farms about 130 kilometres north of London, Ont., last Thursday during the search for O'Neill.