Quebec increases financial assistance for flood victims

MONTREAL — The Quebec government says it is increasing the amount of financial assistance available for people dealing specifically with the aftermath of heavy flooding.

Premier Philippe Couillard says a preliminary estimate of the recovery costs for the government is about $350 million.

Thousands of Quebecers will likely be seeking help after record April rainfall caused extensive flooding across the province.

The province says it has paid out $3.6 million so far in financial assistance, with the pace of payouts working out to $450,000 per day.

Civil security officials say just more than 4,000 residences are affected by flooding and about 3,500 people remain evacuated from their homes.

Among the new rules, the maximum amount paid out for the replacement of a home destroyed by floods is being increased to $200,000 from $160,000, with the possibility of an extra $50,000 for the land.

That $200,000 cap will also apply to repairs, while the percentage of amounts covered is being increased to 90 per cent from 80 per cent.