Tags still hanging from clothes lead police to alleged shoplifter

BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., say tags still hanging from a man's clothes led to his arrest on theft-related charges.

They say a store security guard noticed a man allegedly putting on socks and then slipping his feet back into his shoes on Tuesday afternoon.

After making the man remove the socks and leave the store, the guard noticed tags from another store hanging from the man's shirt, pants and shoes.

Investigators allege security video from the other store shows the man changing his clothing, stashing his old clothes in a shopping bag provided by the store, and leaving without paying for the items he was wearing.