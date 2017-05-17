Tip from Ontario police force leads to weapons seizure and arrest of N.C. teen

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say one of their officers helped American authorities prevent a potentially violent incident in a North Carolina high school earlier this month.

They say a member of the force's criminal investigations branch received a tip from a Thunder Bay resident regarding disturbing communications in a web-based chat room.

Police say the information indicated that someone was threatening to commit a violent act at a high school in Union County, N.C.

The investigator contacted U.S. Homeland Security and police say a boy was arrested on May 9.