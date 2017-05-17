Transgender community, NDP urge Trudeau government to change travel regulations
OTTAWA — Transgender Canadians and the NDP want the federal government to change a travel regulation that could allow officials to prevent members of their community from boarding a plane.
The regulation prohibits air carriers from transporting a passenger if the person "does not appear to be of the gender indicated on the identification presented."
Jennifer McCreath, a 43-year-old transgender woman living in St. John's, N.L., says she thinks twice before travelling by air, for fear of discrimination.
Randall Garrison, the NDP's critic for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues, says Trudeau's cabinet has the ability to change the regulation immediately.
In 2012, Trudeau raised the issue in the Commons and asked the Conservative government about the regulation.
Speaking in French, Trudeau said it was a direct affront to the transgender community and suggested the government was pushing an agenda of intolerance.
