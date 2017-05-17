Victims to speak at sentencing hearing for teen shooter in Saskatchewan school

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — Some of the victims of a school shooting in northern Saskatchewan will read their victim impact statements today at a sentencing hearing for the teenage shooter.

The hearing started Tuesday for the teen who killed two brothers at a home in La Loche in January 2016 before killing a teacher and a teacher's aide and wounding seven others at the high school.

The teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The Crown has served notice that it wants an adult sentence.

One victim impact statement read Tuesday from the La Loche Community Safety Board said the teen acted like a cold-blooded killer and said he doesn't deserve leniency.