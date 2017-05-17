Woman dies in hospital after two-vehicle crash north of Kitchener

MOOREFIELD, Ont. — A woman has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night north of Kitchener.

Wellington County OPP say the woman was a passenger in a minivan that was hit by a pickup truck that ran through a stop sign at about 10 p.m. near the community of Moorefield on Wellington Road 9 at Concession Road 6.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

The OPP says the driver of the minivan suffered non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the pickup truck was cleared by paramedics at the scene of the crash.