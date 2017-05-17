Woman dies in hospital after two-vehicle crash north of Kitchener
MOOREFIELD, Ont. — A woman has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night north of Kitchener.
Wellington County OPP say the woman was a passenger in a minivan that was hit by a pickup truck that ran through a stop sign at about 10 p.m. near the community of Moorefield on Wellington Road 9 at Concession Road 6.
The woman was pronounced dead in hospital.
The OPP says the driver of the minivan suffered non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the pickup truck was cleared by paramedics at the scene of the crash.
No names have been released and there was no immediate word on possible charges.