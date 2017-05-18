Family of student with disabilities sues after girl allegedly left on freezing bus for hours

TORONTO — The mother of a student with disabilities who was stranded on a school bus all day when a driver forgot to drop her off has filed a lawsuit over the issue.

Laura Mastache and her daughter Wendy are named as plaintiffs in the suit against the bus driver, the company that used to employ the driver and the Toronto District School Board.

Mastache claims Wendy, who has autism and epilepsy, has been psychologically traumatized by the incident that took place in January.

The suit, which seeks $700,000 in damages, contends the bus driver forgot to drop Wendy off at her Toronto-area high school and drove to a funeral with Wendy still on the vehicle.

It says Wendy sat alone in near freezing temperatures for nearly six hours without access to heat, food or washroom facilities.