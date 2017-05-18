Man and woman charged after man returns to break and enter scene: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., say returning to the scene of the crime proved to be the undoing of a pair of alleged thieves.

They allege a man and a woman went to a home last Friday and the woman broke in and stole some items and cash while the man waited outside.

Investigators allege the man returned to the home late Tuesday afternoon and was apprehended by police.

They say the woman was identified and arrested on Wednesday night.