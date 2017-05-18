Man sentenced to 4 years for child sex offences, banned from parks for 20 years
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — A Belleville, Ont., man convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls and producing child pornography has been handed a four-year prison sentence.
Forty-four-year-old Michael Tregunna pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to sexual assault, sexual interference and making available child pornography.
He was arrested by Belleville police in May 2016 after officers investigated a complaint about two girls being sexually assaulted.
He was charged again in late September after evidence of child pornography was found by police at a Belleville home.
A court official says Tregunna was given credit for 345 days pre-sentence custody.
Tregunna also is prohibited for 20 years from being in parks and other public places where children could be present, and he faces a 10-year weapons ban.
