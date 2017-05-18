Defence Minister: All military, police personnel deployed overseas to get tax exemptions

KINGSTON, Ont. — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says all military personnel and police officers deployed overseas will get tax exemptions.

The move, expected to cost the federal treasury about $40 million a year, is part of the Liberal government's new defence policy update, to be released in full June 7.

The question of tax benefits for military personnel overseas has been a prickly issue for the minister in recent months.

Service members based in Kuwait have been complaining that they were being unfairly treated because of changes that saw their tax-exempt status stripped away.

Sajjan says the change will ensure all military personnel deployed overseas are recognized for their sacrifice.