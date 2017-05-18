Defence Minister: All military, police personnel deployed overseas to get tax exemptions
KINGSTON, Ont. — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says all military personnel and police officers deployed overseas will get tax exemptions.
The move, expected to cost the federal treasury about $40 million a year, is part of the Liberal government's new defence policy update, to be released in full June 7.
The question of tax benefits for military personnel overseas has been a prickly issue for the minister in recent months.
Service members based in Kuwait have been complaining that they were being unfairly treated because of changes that saw their tax-exempt status stripped away.
Sajjan says the change will ensure all military personnel deployed overseas are recognized for their sacrifice.
Those facing particularly dangerous or difficult assignments will still get extra pay in the form of a hardship allowance.
