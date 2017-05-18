Quebec town to hold referendum over proposed site of Muslim burial ground
SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, Que. — A referendum will be held July 16 over the proposed site for a Muslim cemetery southwest of Quebec City.
About 60 residents of Saint-Apollinaire are eligible to weigh in on a zoning change that would allow the establishment of the burial ground.
A register was created at city hall to determine whether the issue would be sent to a vote after about 40 people came forward last month to oppose the project.
Mayor Bernard Ouellet says the referendum will be decided on a 50 per cent plus one basis.
A deadly mosque shooting in January highlighted the fact that Quebec City's Muslims don't have a place to bury their dead.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted weapon following the massacre