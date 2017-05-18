Quebec woman found alive in Saskatchewan arrested for suspected mischief

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a missing woman who was found safe in Saskatchewan has been arrested for suspected mischief.

A passerby recognized Karine Major on Wednesday, almost a week after she was reported missing from her home in Rimouski, 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Police say their latest information suggests the 26-year-old was not the victim of a crime or kidnapping.

They say she left Quebec for personal reasons and was arrested for allegedly making a false declaration to police officers who met her in Saskatchewan.

She was sent to hospital for an evaluation but has since been released.