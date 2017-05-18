Three charged after 1 kg of cocaine seized in Kingston, Ont., drug investigation
KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., say they've seized a kilogram of cocaine, a large amount of cash and a pickup truck in a drug investigation.
They say the investigation into what they termed "high level cocaine trafficking" began in March.
Investigators say a vehicle was stopped in Kingston on Tuesday afternoon and cocaine and the vehicle were seized.
A man and a woman — both 32 and from Kingston — were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
On Wednesday, police say a Kingston condo and a home in Brockville, Ont., were searched and a 29-year-old Brockville man was arrested.
He has been charged with trafficking in cocaine.
