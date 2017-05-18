Two men from northern Alberta city face child pornography charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Two men from Grande Prairie, Alta., are facing child pornography charges.

Both cases resulted from social media investigations prompted by reports from the National Child Exploitation Centre in Ottawa, leading the Internet Child Exploitation unit to residences in the northern Alberta city.

Jason Lovely is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on June 28.

Justin Doucet is charged with possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

Doucet is also scheduled to appear in court on June 28.