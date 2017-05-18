Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Friday, May 19.

---

Liberals

STELLARTON — Announcement with Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil (10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., NS Spirit Company, 230 Foord St.).

NEW GLASGOW — Lunch and tour of Summer Street Industries with candidate Jeff Davis (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 72 Park St.)

THORBURN — Tour Cross Road Country Market with candidate John Fraser (12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m., 9491 Sherbrooke Rd.)

PICTOU — Coffee at Stone Soup Café with candidate Ben MacLean (1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m., 83 Water St.)

PUGWASH — Wave with candidate Terry Farrell (4:15 p.m. - 4:35 p.m., 10308 Durham St.)

PARRSBORO — Friday Night Local Bay of Fundy Dinner at Glooscap Restaurant with candidate Kenny John Jackson (6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., 758 Upper Main St.)

---

Tories

HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie media availability (10 a.m., 5678 Stanley St.)

COLE HARBOUR-PORTLAND VALLEY — Campaigning with candidate Chris Mont (12 p.m.)

COLE HARBOUR-EASTERN PASSAGE — Campaigning with candidate Barbara Adams (1:15 p.m.)

PRESTON-DARTMOUTH — Campaigning with candidate Irvine Carvery (2:30 p.m.)

DARTMOUTH EAST — Campaigning with candidate Tim Halman (3:15 p.m.)

HALIFAX — Attending pre Bluenose Marathon Event at World Trade Convention Centre (5:15 p.m., 1800 Argyle St.)

---

NDP

DARTMOUTH — Media Availability with NDP Leader Gary Burrill and post-debate rally at Ferry Terminal Park (8:45 a.m., 88 Alderney Dr.)

HALIFAX — Remarks at the Ummah Mosque and Community Centre (1:30 p.m., 2510 St Matthias St.)