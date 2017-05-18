Woman jailed more than seven years for stabbing Newfoundland man in the chest

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, N.L. — A Newfoundland woman who stabbed a man in the chest with a kitchen knife has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

Pamela Pike was originally charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Jason Skinner in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

She admitted she stabbed him during an altercation and then took his prescription pills.

The sentence was recommended in a joint submission by the defence and the Crown in Supreme Court in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Defence lawyer Bob Buckingham told court Pike became dependent on pills after she received a prescription following a work accident.

During a victim impact statement, Skinner's aunts said their nephew also battled with addiction, but was making plans in the days before his death to seek help.

Wanda Ash, who was also convicted of manslaughter in the death, will be sentenced next month.