5 charged in drug investigation in Peterborough, Ont.; cocaine and gun seized
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Five people, including two Montreal residents, are facing charges following a drug investigation in Peterborough, Ont.
Police say officers executing two search warrants on Thursday seized cocaine, a quantity of pills, a loaded handgun, brass knuckles and cash.
They say a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of Peterborough, are facing charges that include cocaine possession.
A 24-year-old man of no fixed address, and two Montreal men — aged 22 and 23 — are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.