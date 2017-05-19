5 charged in drug investigation in Peterborough, Ont.; cocaine and gun seized

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Five people, including two Montreal residents, are facing charges following a drug investigation in Peterborough, Ont.

Police say officers executing two search warrants on Thursday seized cocaine, a quantity of pills, a loaded handgun, brass knuckles and cash.

They say a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of Peterborough, are facing charges that include cocaine possession.