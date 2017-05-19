Almost 2,890 Quebec homes still affected by flooding: public security minister
MONTREAL — Quebec's public security minister says waters are continuing to recede from flood-stricken areas of the province.
The one region where levels have risen is Lac-Saint-Jean, about 225 kilometres north of Quebec City.
Martin Coiteux says almost 2,890 homes are still affected by floods and 2,668 citizens have been evacuated from 78 communities.
He says personnel will be deployed in the coming days to help with cleanup operations.
Labour Minister Dominique Vien says resources are being put in place to help people rebuild.
She says the government has reached agreements with a number of construction-related organizations who have promised to provide service at a fair price.
