Crown presses case at sentencing for La Loche school shooter who killed four

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A teen gunman who killed four people at a home and in a school in northern Saskatchewan told police he didn't plan to shoot two brothers.

Brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine were shot at their home in La Loche in January 2016, before the teen killed a teacher and a teacher's aide and wounded seven others at the high school.

But the teen said in a videotaped police interview that the brothers weren't part of the plan.

The video was shown at a sentencing hearing to determine if the teen — who was just shy of his 18th birthday at the time of the shootings — should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox says the video shows that his client has some cognitive, social and developmental issues.

The Crown will call more witnesses today and then the hearing will be adjourned until mid-June, when the defence will present its case.

Some victims have already told the court that the teen should be sentenced as an adult because of the severity of the crime.

But Dayne and Drayden's mother, Alicia Fontaine, told the court Thursday that if it was up to her, she would not press charges in the deaths of her son.