Man was walking on trail wearing only a jacket and a hat, Ontario police say

SIMCOE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say they're trying to identify a man seen walking on a trail with no pants.

Investigators say they got a call Friday morning from a concerned citizen reporting an indecent act.

They say the complainant was walking on the Delhi-Simcoe Walking trail in Simcoe, Ont., and saw a man wearing no pants.

Police say the witness told them the man immediately went into a wooded area and waited until they walked by.