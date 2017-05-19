Man was walking on trail wearing only a jacket and a hat, Ontario police say
SIMCOE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say they're trying to identify a man seen walking on a trail with no pants.
Investigators say they got a call Friday morning from a concerned citizen reporting an indecent act.
They say the complainant was walking on the Delhi-Simcoe Walking trail in Simcoe, Ont., and saw a man wearing no pants.
Police say the witness told them the man immediately went into a wooded area and waited until they walked by.
OPP say the man is described as approximately six feet tall, and was wearing a grey spring jacket and a hat.