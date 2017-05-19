Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (NSElxn)

Nova Scotia's Tories are promising to introduce a "no-boondoggle guarantee" if they are elected in the May 30 provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says any time a government project exceeded its budget by more than 10 per cent, that would trigger an automatic internal audit, the results of which would be made public.

He made the promise Friday at his campaign headquarters in Halifax, though he had few details to offer when asked how the new law would work.

Baillie would not set a threshold when asked what level of government spending would be covered by the guarantee.

The New Democrats have released some new election ads, one of which talks about challenges in the education system.

The second ad focuses on the NDP's plan to hire more doctors and improve primary care.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill issued a statement Friday saying the province's health-care system is in a crisis.

He also pledged to create more nursing home spaces for ailing seniors stuck in hospitals.

Premier Stephen McNeil says he has a new plan to help the province's small- and medium-sized businesses grow.

He says a re-elected Liberal government will create a so-called innovation rebate program.

The program would help established businesses by offering rebates of up to 15 per cent for capital investments between $3 million and $15 million.

McNeil said the program would be subjected to strict accountability rules.

A public opinion poll is suggesting the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives were in a dead heat heading into the final full week of the election campaign.

The Forum Research survey of 1,057 voters found the Liberals were in the lead with 37 per cent support, a drop of five percentage points since the company's most recent survey at the beginning of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Tories gained five points to reach 35 per cent support while support for the NDP remained unchanged at 25 per cent.

With a poll this size, the results are considered accurate to within plus or minus three percentage points, which means the parties are statistically tied for support among leaning voters.

