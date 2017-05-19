Quebec police arrest naked, handcuffed fugitive north of Montreal
SAINT-JEROME, Que. — Quebec provincial police say they've arrested a naked, handcuffed fugitive north of Montreal.
Anthony Cliche escaped police custody early Thursday morning and ran away while wearing a pair of pants and handcuffs.
Police say they don't know why he was no longer wearing clothes when he was recaptured this morning in Sainte-Sophie, 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
The 25-year-old was treated for hypothermia.
