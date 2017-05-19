Security consultations suggest preference for freedoms over new powers

OTTAWA — A summary of federal consultations on national security says most participants wanted the government to protect individual rights and freedoms rather than grant additional powers to security agencies and police.

The summary report released today says most also advocated a focus on preventing terrorism by countering radicalization to violence.

A majority of those who were prepared to accept some new measures and powers for agencies insisted there be additional oversight, transparency and checks and balances.

The government received more than 58,000 responses to questions online and over 17,000 emails as well as input at town halls, roundtables and other events.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the information will inform important decisions about protecting national security and safeguarding rights and freedoms.

Goodale plans to introduce legislation as early as next month.