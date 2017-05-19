Six stories in the news today, May 19

Six stories in the news for Friday, May 19

———

RONA AMBROSE WON'T VOTE IN LEADERSHIP

Interim Conservative party leader Rona Ambrose says she won't cast a ballot in this month's vote to choose a permanent leader. Ambrose tells The Canadian Press that casting even a secret vote would compromise her neutrality in the race. Conservatives are in the midst of choosing their next leader and the results will be announced May 27. Ambrose announced this week she'll leave politics this summer.

———

PM CONTINUES WEST COAST TRIP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his visit to the west coast today. He'll stop in B.C.'s Lower Mainland to promote his government's child benefit to families. He'll visit with families at a recreation centre in Surrey. Trudeau will also meet with members of the Vancouver-area's Sikh and Filipino communities. He attended a Liberal party fundraiser in downtown Vancouver last night.

———

U.S. OPENS 90-DAY WINDOW BEFORE NAFTA TALKS

The United States has served notice of its intention to renegotiate NAFTA by triggering a 90-day consultation window before talks begin later this summer with Canada and Mexico. The Trump administration sent a letter to key congressional power-brokers who must now be consulted as U.S. negotiators prepare their list of priorities.

———

SENTENCING HEARING CONTINUES FOR SASK. SHOOTER

A sentencing hearing continues today for a teen gunman who killed four people at a home and in a school in La Lache, Sask. in 2016. The hearing is being held to determine if the teen should be sentenced as a youth or an adult. The Crown will call more witnesses today and then the hearing will be adjourned until mid-June, when the defence will present its case.

———

McNEIL FENDS OFF ATTACKS IN N.S. ELECTION DEBATE

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil fended off multiple attacks on his record Thursday as Nova Scotia's major-party leaders clashed over health care, education and the economy during the first televised leaders debate of the campaign. Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill targeted McNeil's broken promises, but he brushed off the barrage and pointed to his achievements while in office. Nova Scotians go to the polls May 30.

———

SEX ASSAULT EDUCATION NOW REQUIRED FOR ONTARIO JUDGES

Training on sexual assault issues will now be required for new provincial judges in Ontario, following outcry over judges' comments about complainants in other parts of the country. The training will also includes instruction on legal and equality issues. The issue made headlines recently after an Alberta judge asked a sexual assault complainant why she couldn't keep her knees together, and a Halifax judge said "a drunk can consent," while acquitting a taxi driver of sexual assault.

———

