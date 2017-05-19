Trudeau Liberals delay gun-marking regulations despite election promise

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is delaying implementation of firearm-marking regulations intended to help police trace guns used in crimes — despite a 2015 campaign pledge to immediately enact them.

The government announced today it will defer the regulations, which were slated to come into force June 1, until the beginning of December 2018.

It says the deferral will provide time needed to propose amendments to the regulations.

An internal note to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, recently obtained through the Access to Information law, says the firearms community has long opposed the regulations and continues to advocate against them.

The previous Conservative government delayed implementing the regulations several times.

The long-planned regulations would require both domestically manufactured and imported firearms to carry specific markings.