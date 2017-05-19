Trudeau swats away Super Hornet questions amid Boeing-Bombardier dispute

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come out swinging against the U.S. government over its investigation into a trade dispute between U.S. aerospace giant Boeing and Canadian rival Bombardier.

But the prime minister refused to discuss what other options the Liberal government would have if it follows through on its not-so-subtle threat to abandon plans to buy 18 of Boeing's Super Hornet fighter jets.

The Liberals linked the trade dispute and fighter jet purchase Thursday after U.S. officials in Washington held a hearing into dumping allegations that Boeing brought against Bombardier.

But the Liberal government has also spent six months arguing about the urgent need for more fighter jets to supplement Canada's aging CF-18s, saying the Super Hornets were the only option.

Trudeau sidestepped questions about what other options the government might have to fill that urgent need, instead blasting U.S. officials for pursuing Boeing's case against Bombardier.