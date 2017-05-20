Fatality involving Via Rail train disrupts GO Train service
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Via Rail train in the city's east end Friday night.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the Rouge Hill GO station and disrupted GO Train service on the line for several hours.
Police say the 23-year-old victim was standing on the platform waiting for a train when he was hit.
Investigators said they believed the death was accidental.
Metrolinx said buses were brought in to transport commuters between the Guildwood and Pickering GO stations.
(680 News/CP24)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Trump White House rocked by multiple bombshells as he leaves on long trip
-
Halifax-area police investigating serious incidents including kidnapping, unlawful confinement
-
Trans cartoonist forced to cancel Halifax book launch 'overwhelmed' by community support
-