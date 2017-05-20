News / Canada

Fatality involving Via Rail train disrupts GO Train service

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Via Rail train in the city's east end Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the Rouge Hill GO station and disrupted GO Train service on the line for several hours.

Police say the 23-year-old victim was standing on the platform waiting for a train when he was hit.

Investigators said they believed the death was accidental.

Metrolinx said buses were brought in to transport commuters between the Guildwood and Pickering GO stations.

(680 News/CP24)

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular