Fatality involving Via Rail train disrupts GO Train service

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Via Rail train in the city's east end Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the Rouge Hill GO station and disrupted GO Train service on the line for several hours.

Police say the 23-year-old victim was standing on the platform waiting for a train when he was hit.

Investigators said they believed the death was accidental.

Metrolinx said buses were brought in to transport commuters between the Guildwood and Pickering GO stations.