Talks to end Toronto zoo strike break down

TORONTO — Efforts to end a week-long strike at Toronto's zoo broke down on Saturday with each side blaming the other for the lack of progress.

The zoo issued a statement saying the workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees have rejected a reasonable compromise.

CUPE says management won't justify why they want to make changes to contract language that protects necessary staffing levels.

The zoo statement says the compromise would have preserved current job security levels for all existing employees.

No new talks are scheduled.

More than 400 employees walked off the job earlier this month, forcing the zoo to close to the public.