TSB investigating after tanker runs aground in western Quebec

MONTREAL — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a tanker ran aground east of Cornwall, Ont. late Friday.

The Travestern was making its way from Hamilton to Montreal when it ran aground in Lake St. Francis near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier says nobody was injured and no environmental damage has been reported.

Two tugboats have been dispatched to free the tanker and the TSB has sent a team of investigators to the scene.