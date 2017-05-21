Former student leader rises to top post with left-wing Quebec solidaire

MONTREAL — A former student leader who rose to prominence during Quebec's 2012 student protests has been named an official spokesperson of the left-wing party Quebec solidaire.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was chosen as the party's male spokesperson at a gathering today in Montreal.

He is also the party's candidate in a provincial byelection in the Montreal riding of Gouin on May 29.

Quebec solidaire is sovereigntist and left-leaning party that has no leader but is represented by one male and one female spokesperson at a time.

Manon Masse was chosen as the party's female spokesperson.