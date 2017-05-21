Kawartha Lakes police investigate homicide after body is found in vehicle

KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. — Police in Kawartha Lakes say they're investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old whose body was found in a vehicle parked in a field.

Police say 19-year-old Bayram Abolhassani-Larki was reported missing in Toronto last December.

Kawartha Lakes police say the body was found on May 16, more than five months after he disappeared.