Niagara Falls police arrest man wanted in connection with Quebec homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A man wanted in connection with the slaying of a man in Quebec has been arrested in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Region Police say 30-year-old Akiem Heath was arrested without incident on Friday at a Niagara Falls motel.

Heath faces a charge of second degree murder in the May 7th slaying of 28-year-old Ader Nicolas Marchi-Karzazi in the Montreal suburb of Brossard.

Health was turned over to Quebec Provincial Police.

It's not known when he'll appear in court to face the allegation against him.

 

 

