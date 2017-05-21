Niagara Falls police arrest man wanted in connection with Quebec homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A man wanted in connection with the slaying of a man in Quebec has been arrested in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Region Police say 30-year-old Akiem Heath was arrested without incident on Friday at a Niagara Falls motel.

Heath faces a charge of second degree murder in the May 7th slaying of 28-year-old Ader Nicolas Marchi-Karzazi in the Montreal suburb of Brossard.

Health was turned over to Quebec Provincial Police.