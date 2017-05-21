Toddler subject of Amber Alert in Ontario found safe, provincial police say

FORT FRANCES, Ont. — Provincial police in northern Ontario say the two-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Amber Alert was issued at about 3 a.m. Sunday and cancelled just before 8 a.m.

Police said at the time that the girl was abducted in Rainy River, near the Manitoba boundary, and was last seen travelling west on Highway 11 towards Emo, Ont.