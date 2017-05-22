Canadian officials express concern, solidarity after deadly explosion in U.K.

OTTAWA — Canada's public safety minister is expressing concern about what he is calling "brutal attacks" in northern England.

Police in Manchester, U.K., say 19 people have died and 50 have been injured by an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Local authorities say they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Pubic Safety Minister Ralph Goodale took to Twitter to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

He says all Canadians "stand firm" with the British people.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also took to Twitter to say that the city stands in solidarity with the people of Manchester.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says in a tweet that she is "horrified" by the loss of life in the British city.

Ottawa is advising Canadians in the U.K. to avoid the affected area in Manchester.