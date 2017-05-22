Fire that destroyed Alberta church built in 1875 under investigation

MORLEY, ALBERTA, Canada — An historic 19th century church in southern Alberta has been destroyed by fire.

RCMP say the McDougall Church in Morley, west of Calgary, was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene early Monday morning.

The fire is still under investigation.

The McDougall Stoney Mission Society says on its web page that the church was built in 1875 by Reverend George McDougall, a Methodist who had long wanted to open a mission among the Stoney-Nakoda and Blackfoot people.

The website says the church was restored in 1952 and was designated an historic site in 1979 by both the United Church of Canada and the Alberta government.