Foul play not suspected in death of boy, 8, found in Ontario park

KENORA, Ont. — Foul play is not suspected in the death of an eight-year-old boy who was found in a northwestern Ontario provincial park.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Rushing River Provincial Park to investigate reports of a missing person Saturday evening.

Investigators say they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead early Sunday.