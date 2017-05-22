Metro Cities: Time for Canada to put pedal to the metal on cycling

It’s time for Canada’s cities to put their “bike pedal” to the metal — and shift gears to improve cycling — says an expert on urban bicycle planning. Unlike many of their European counterparts, Canadian city plans often relegate bikes to second-class citizens. There’s no lack of fixes to move cycling from an overlooked mode of transit to a celebrated (and, in turn, safer) one, explained UBC public health professor Kay Teschke.

‘Idaho stops’: This year marks 35 years since Idaho passed a law that’s inspired cities elsewhere: it allows cyclists to save energy by treating stop signs as a “yield,” and red lights as “stop signs” requiring a full halt before proceeding. It’s popular among cyclists, but Teschke said cities’ top priority should instead be ending bike-car collisions — and saving lives.

‘Dutch junctions’: Common in the Netherlands but yet to seriously hit the pavement here, these “protected intersections” feature raised refuge “islands” at the four corners of intersections where cyclists can wait — in plain sight — for their turn to cross unimpeded. And they can also include raised waiting-points halfway across for cyclists to make crossings in two steps.

Bike skyways: Copenhagen, Denmark wants to become the most bikeable city in the world. And as part of that goal, it’s built the “Cykelslangen,” or Bicycle Snake, a raised bikes-only bridge through its downtown where cyclists can avoid traffic altogether safely above the streets.

‘Intelligent’ traffic signals: Danish cities have also installed special traffic lights that prioritize cyclists over motorists on some of its busiest bike routes. Not only do they give bikes a head-start before vehicles, keeping cyclists flowing, but at peak-cycling hours they’re also timed to synchronize at an average cyclists’ pace, lowering the number of times cyclists are forced to stop en route.