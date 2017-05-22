Report card: Where does your city rank when it comes to cycling supports?

Canada’s cities are cranking up their efforts to be “bike friendly,” but actually comparing those efforts side-by-side is surprisingly difficult. Metro set out to make our own — albeit subjective — report card ranking our most bikable cities.

Protected bike lanes as proportion of all bike routes:

Vancouver: 7% B

Calgary: 0.7% D

Edmonton: 2% C

Winnipeg: 1% D

Toronto: 1.7% C

Ottawa: 0.55% D

Halifax: 0.9% D

Total cycling routes (including park paths) per capita:

Vancouver: 52 km/100K C-

Calgary: 73 km/100K B+

Edmonton: 30 km/100K D

Winnipeg: 57 km/100K C

Toronto: 15 km/100K F

Ottawa: 69 km/100K B

Halifax: 79 km/100K A

Additional cyclist support infrastructure:

Vancouver: Mobi bike share: 1,500 bikes, 150 stations. Nearly 40 lockers at transit hubs; tire pump on one of the busiest routes. B+

Calgary: 436 new bike racks installed last year alone and “Bike’n’Ride” lockers at LRT stations. The city recently voted to make its celebrated downtown cycle tracks pilot project permanent. Motorists are alerted to potential bike-auto conflicts with bright green safety paint. But Calgary hasn’t yet met its goal of having a bike share by 2013. C

Edmonton: Not much. Some bike racks downtown. But in 2015 the city voted to remove several protected lanes. But Edmonton’s celebrating the completion of its Downtown Bike Network with an Aug. 26 festival. Motorists are alerted to potential bike-auto conflicts with bright green safety paint. F

Winnipeg: Bike repair stations at library and in several parks; underground bike corral; bike racks. Numerous potholes to contend with on streets, cyclists report. D

Toronto: Toronto Bike Share: 2,000 bikes, 200 stations; bike repair stations at 30 transit hubs. A+

Ottawa: VeloGo bike share: 300 bikes at 28 stations; 13 bike repair stations near community centres, libraries, etc.; 1,500 bike parking racks; three parking corrals. A-

Halifax: 12 bike tune-up stands; secure bike lockers at four transit hubs; bike stands on local ferries. B

Overall combined grade:

Vancouver: A-

Calgary: B-

Edmonton: D

Winnipeg: D

Toronto: C+

Ottawa: A+