A look at trade growth in Canada, U.S. under North American Free Trade Agreement

OTTAWA — Some numbers reflecting average annual growth in trade flows in goods and services among Canada, the United States and Mexico between 1993 and 2016 under the North American Free Trade Agreement:

- Canadian exports to the U.S. rose an average of 4.5 per cent annually.

- Canadian exports to Mexico rose 9.9 per cent annually.

- U.S. exports to Canada rose 4.5 per cent annually.

- U.S. exports to Mexico rose 7.3 per cent annually.

- Mexican exports to Canada rose 9.9 per cent annually.

- Mexican exports to the U.S. rose 8.6 per cent annually.