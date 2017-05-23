Carbine rifles were a 'high priority' for RCMP, Moncton massacre trial told

MONCTON, N.B. — A top Mountie has testified at the national police force's Labour Code trial stemming from a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., that the carbine rifle program was a "high priority" for the RCMP.

Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau says he worked on the project for about a year beginning in January 2011 and that it was his highest concern at the time.

Brosseau says he made several presentations about the progress of the carbine to the RCMP's senior executive committee that year, and said it was clear to him that it was high priority for the top brass.

The C8 carbine was approved in September 2011.

Carbine rifles were not available during Justin Bourque's June 4, 2014, rampage, and Crown witnesses have testified the weapons could have made a difference in the shootings that killed three Mounties and wounded two others.