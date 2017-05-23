Extra work and time leads to jump in Canada Summer Jobs funding requests

OTTAWA — The federal government says almost 42,000 businesses have applied to hire a student through the Canada Summer Jobs program, surpassing the number of applications last year.

The number of applications this year could be considered a bit of a miracle after federal officials predicted earlier this year that applications would fall short of the government's goals.

The feared shortfall was the reason the Liberals extended the application period for an extra two weeks in January, giving federal officials and MPs time to do more outreach about the program to regions where applications were lagging.

Exactly how many jobs that translates into at not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers and small businesses with 50 or fewer employees won't be known until the end of the year.

Employers annually withdraw from the program despite being approved for funding, sometimes because they can't recruit students, or they overestimate how many positions they need to fill.