OPP officer charged with criminal harassment and 2 counts sexual assault
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — An eastern Ontario provincial police is facing charges in an ongoing domestic investigation.
They say the investigation stems from incidents that are alleged to have occurred while the officer was off duty.
The 39-year-old officer is charged with one count of criminal harassment and two counts of sexual assault.
The officer — a 16-year veteran of the OPP — has been released on bail and is suspended from duty with pay.
