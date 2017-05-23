People flock to Newfoundland cove to see large dead whale on shore
LOGY BAY, N.L. — The smelly remains of a large whale attracted dozens of people to a small cove on Newfoundland's northeastern coast over the weekend.
People gathered on the rocky shoreline of Outer Cove on Monday to get a glimpse of what appears to be a humpback whale that washed ashore.
Deputy Mayor Craig Dyer says the whale had only been there a few hours before it drew a slew of onlookers.
Jack Lawson, a marine mammal expert, says it looked like a large male humpback and added that he saw one man put his dog on top of the dead animal.
Dyer says it's the first time he has seen a whale washed up on Outer Cove beach.
Wayne Ledwell of Whale Rescue and Strandings says the whale could have become beached by strong winds and ice packs.
