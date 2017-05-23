Quebec labour minister threatening special law in event of construction strike

MONTREAL — Quebec's labour minister is threatening to impose a special law in the event of a general strike in the province's construction industry.

Construction companies and labour federations are continuing to negotiate this afternoon ahead of a strike deadline of midnight tonight.

Work schedules and overtime are said to be at the heart of the conflict in the industrial sector, while salaries are the main stumbling block in the residential sector.

The collective agreements expired April 30.

Employer groups say they have no intention of locking out workers.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien said today the government is looking at bringing in back-to-work legislation if there is a strike.

A spokesman for one of the main employers' groups said he believes a strike is inevitable.

"Short of a miracle — and I don't believe too much in miracles — we're headed for a general strike tonight," said Francois-William Simard.