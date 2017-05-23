Solo woman kayaker from Ontario found dead near Lake Louise, Alberta

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — A 25-year-old Ontario woman has died while kayaking alone in Alberta's Rocky Mountains.

Lake Louise RCMP and Parks Canada say they got a report Monday night about an overdue kayaker on the Bow River.

Officials say they also got reports of an abandoned kayak on the river near the Taylor Lake area, south of Lake Louise, around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Parks Canada searched the river by helicopter and saw what they believed to be a person underwater.

They did a ground search and recovered a woman's body around midnight.