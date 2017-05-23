Terrorism to take centre stage when Trudeau meets with NATO, G7 counterparts

OTTAWA — The deadly bombing in Manchester has thrust the familiar scourge of terrorism back onto the world stage as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to leave for Europe for meetings with NATO and G7 counterparts.

The NATO and G7 summits were already slated to touch upon the global fight against terrorism, which was a hot-button topic for Donald Trump even before he became U.S. president.

But officials and experts expect the spotlight to fix even more firmly on the challenge after the suicide-bomb attack outside a concert in England that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

That could be a bittersweet shift for Trudeau, particularly during the NATO meeting in Brussels where much of the emphasis was expected to be on the amount allies spend on defence.

Canada spends only around one per cent of GDP, which is half of NATO's stated target and puts the country among the bottom one-third of allies, setting up a potentially uncomfortable discussion for Trudeau.