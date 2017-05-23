Winnipeg boy, 8, drowns in northwestern Ontario provincial park
KENORA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have identified an eight-year-old boy who died in Rushing River Provincial Park.
Officers were called to the northwestern Ontario park to investigate reports of a missing person Saturday evening.
Investigators say they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.
The body of Kyree Bruneau of Winnipeg was found early Sunday.
Police say it was determined the cause of death was drowning and foul play is not suspected.
