Ex-loans officer charged with stealing over $250K from Alberta bank
A
A
STONY PLAIN, Alta. — A woman has been charged with stealing more than $250,000 from the bank where she was employed.
RCMP from several detachments west of Edmonton began an investigation in 2016 after Alberta Treasury Branch contacted them.
ATB found irregularities in their banking activity.
The woman worked as a loans officer for ATB for the past 30 years.
Joyce Melody Gogerla, who is 61, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.
She is set to appear in court in Stony Plain on June 26.
