Man and woman charged after allegedly holding man in trailer for several days
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON — A man and a woman are facing charges after a man was allegedly kidnapped and held for several days in Hamilton.
Police say they began investigating on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a kidnapping and a man being held in a trailer.
They say officers located a stolen trailer and found two suspects and the alleged victim inside.
Investigators say the alleged kidnapping victim did not require any medical treatment.
A 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man — both from Hamilton — are charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.