Man and woman charged after allegedly holding man in trailer for several days

HAMILTON — A man and a woman are facing charges after a man was allegedly kidnapped and held for several days in Hamilton.

Police say they began investigating on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a kidnapping and a man being held in a trailer.

They say officers located a stolen trailer and found two suspects and the alleged victim inside.

Investigators say the alleged kidnapping victim did not require any medical treatment.

A 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man — both from Hamilton — are charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

